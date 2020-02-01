Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd (NYSE:RDY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Nahar anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories’ FY2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

RDY stock opened at $43.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.18. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $34.67 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 10.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,688,000 after buying an additional 179,778 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,799,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 5.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 375,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

About Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

