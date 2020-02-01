DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 5.6%

DRDGOLD Ltd. (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price rose 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.22, approximately 201,900 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 166,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.75 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.50 and a beta of -0.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 26.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 730.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 327,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 288,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company's activities include exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the central and western Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province.

Further Reading: What is a recession?