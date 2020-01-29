Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (TSE:DRA.UN)

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust (TSE:DRA.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

DRA.UN stock remained flat at $C$7.78 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,269. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.98 million and a PE ratio of 29.47. Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$7.85.

About Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust

Dream Hard Asset Alternatives Trust specializes in hard asset alternative investments including real estate, real estate lending and infrastructure, including renewable power.

