Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C($0.47). The business had revenue of C$57.43 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

