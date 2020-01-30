Driver Group (LON:DRV) Shares Down 2.9%

Driver Group Plc (LON:DRV)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65.13 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 67.50 ($0.89), 16,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average session volume of 23,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.50 ($0.91).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 67.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 58.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.91 million and a P/E ratio of 13.54.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This is an increase from Driver Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Driver Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.21%.

About Driver Group (LON:DRV)

Driver Group plc provides consultancy services to the engineering and construction industries. The company operates through Europe & Americas; and APAC, Middle East & Africa divisions. It offers quantity surveying, planning/programming, quantum and planning experts, dispute avoidance/resolution, litigation support, contract administration, and commercial advice/management services; and capital investment consultancy services, including development, project, and contracting management services.

