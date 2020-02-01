DSP Group (DSPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect DSP Group to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. On average, analysts expect DSP Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:DSPG opened at $14.46 on Friday. DSP Group has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average of $14.78. The firm has a market cap of $345.29 million, a PE ratio of -240.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

