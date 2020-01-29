DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 31st total of 358,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 473.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DSPG shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of DSPG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,432. The firm has a market cap of $345.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.12, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.74. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.47.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. On average, research analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow