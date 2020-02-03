DTE Energy (DTE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE DTE opened at $132.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.59. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $134.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

DTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.45.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

