Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 227,700 shares, a growth of 97.0% from the December 31st total of 115,600 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after purchasing an additional 37,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 537,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,225,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 208,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after buying an additional 7,842 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 137,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DCO shares. Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $62.50) on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

NYSE:DCO opened at $42.48 on Tuesday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $53.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $487.97 million, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $181.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

