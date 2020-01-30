Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.48-1.54 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.48-$1.54 EPS.

Shares of Duke Realty stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,616. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Duke Realty has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on DRE. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.92.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained