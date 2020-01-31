Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.48-1.54 for the period. Duke Realty also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.48-$1.54 EPS.

NYSE DRE traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,737,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,616. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.68%.

DRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays set a $35.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

