Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $262.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post $262.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $263.90 million and the lowest is $259.80 million. Duluth reported sales of $250.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $618.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $615.80 million to $619.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $663.33 million, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $667.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.23.

In other Duluth news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at $83,766,690.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,285,682.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 40.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Duluth stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.45. The stock had a trading volume of 500,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Duluth has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $246.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

