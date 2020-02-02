Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Receives C$7.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.31.

DPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Also, Senior Officer David Rae sold 51,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total value of C$288,108.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 299,700 shares of company stock worth $1,695,670.

DPM stock opened at C$6.11 on Thursday. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$3.55 and a twelve month high of C$6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 55.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.80 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$125.29 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

See Also: What is a support level?