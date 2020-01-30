Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $927.07

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $927.07 and traded as high as $1,162.00. Dunelm Group shares last traded at $1,159.00, with a volume of 229,183 shares changing hands.

DNLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.15) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Dunelm Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,070 ($14.08) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,004.17 ($13.21).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 929.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31.

About Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM)

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

