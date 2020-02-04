Dunkin Brands Group (DNKN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Dunkin Brands Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNKN stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.10. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $84.74.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNKN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. OTR Global raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Dunkin Brands Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Dunkin Brands Group Company Profile

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

