Dunnedin Ventures (CVE:DVI) Shares Down 6.7%

Shares of Dunnedin Ventures Inc (CVE:DVI) traded down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 157,000 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 315,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.08.

Dunnedin Ventures Company Profile (CVE:DVI)

Dunnedin Ventures Inc engages in the exploration and development of base metals and diamonds in the Americas. It also explores for gold and copper resources. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna diamond project covering an area of 166,463 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds a 100% interest in the Trapper project with 3,756 hectare area located near Atlin in the northern Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

