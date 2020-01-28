DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in DURECT by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,655,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 122,741 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in DURECT by 173.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 328,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 15.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,092,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 950,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DURECT by 319.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 127,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in DURECT by 11.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 1,682,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,811. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. The business had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. As a group, research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

