DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of DWS stock traded up €0.82 ($0.95) on Friday, reaching €35.89 ($41.73). The company had a trading volume of 258,041 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €23.20 ($26.98) and a one year high of €36.51 ($42.45). The business’s 50-day moving average is €32.26 and its 200 day moving average is €29.61.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?