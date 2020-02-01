DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) has been given a €38.00 ($44.19) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DWS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.70 ($36.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Independent Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €35.89 ($41.73).

Shares of DWS opened at €35.89 ($41.73) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is €29.61. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 1 year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a 1 year high of €34.18 ($39.74).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

