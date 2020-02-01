DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €38.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.50 ($44.77) price target on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DWS. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oddo Bhf set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €40.60 ($47.21) price objective on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €35.89 ($41.73).

ETR DWS traded up €0.82 ($0.95) during trading on Thursday, hitting €35.89 ($41.73). The company had a trading volume of 258,041 shares. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a one year low of €22.62 ($26.30) and a one year high of €34.18 ($39.74). The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is €32.17 and its 200-day moving average is €29.59.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA Company Profile

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers