DXC Technology (DXC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect DXC Technology to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DXC opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.02. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers