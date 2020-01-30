Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Dxi Energy Inc (TSE:DXI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $8.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,080.63, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.

About Dxi Energy (TSE:DXI)

DXI Energy Inc acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta.

