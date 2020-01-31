Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Up 14.6% in January

Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 951,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.6 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of DYAI stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 97,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.88. Dyadic International has a twelve month low of $1.84 and a twelve month high of $7.30.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 469.88%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Research analysts expect that Dyadic International will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DYAI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dyadic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of Dyadic International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Also, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $58,100.00. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DYAI. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sabal Trust CO bought a new position in Dyadic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth $577,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

