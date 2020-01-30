Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) Receives Buy Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) in a report published on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DYAI. Dawson James assumed coverage on Dyadic International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Dyadic International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYAI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,979. Dyadic International has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 469.88%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Dyadic International news, Director Barry Buckland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. Also, VP Ronen Tchelet sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $58,100.00. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,443,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread