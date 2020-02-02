Dycom Industries, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the year.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $884.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.19 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Shares of NYSE DY opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.38. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $40.06 and a 12-month high of $64.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,853,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after buying an additional 73,091 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 59.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 322,154 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 119,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Dycom Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 258,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dycom Industries by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 232,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,883,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 88.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,068,000 after purchasing an additional 83,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

