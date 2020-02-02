February 2, 2020
Latest News

Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

John Highviewby John Highview

Shares of Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.57. Dynaresource shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.54 and a 200-day moving average of $0.58.

About Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc, an exploration stage company, invests in, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Given Buy Rating at Barclays

Zacks: Bank First National Corporation (NYSE:BFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Downer EDI (ASX:DOW) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.82

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *