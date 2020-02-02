Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of Dynaresource Inc (OTCMKTS:DYNR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and traded as high as $0.57. Dynaresource shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.

About Dynaresource (OTCMKTS:DYNR)

DynaResource, Inc, an exploration stage company, invests in, explores, and develops mineral resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and other valuable minerals. Its flagship property is the San Jose de Gracia property with 33 concessions covering approximately 69,121 hectares located in northern Sinaloa State, Mexico.

