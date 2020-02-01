Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns “Positive” Rating from BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

Dynatrace stock opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter worth approximately $470,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

