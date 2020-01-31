Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $542.2 million to $543.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.42 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.28-0.28 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dynatrace has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,923,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,522. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Dynatrace has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

