Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) PT Raised to $31.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DT. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

Shares of DT opened at $31.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $226,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter valued at about $470,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

