Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.28-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $542.2-543.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.33 million.Dynatrace also updated its FY20 guidance to $0.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets restated a positive rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynatrace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.39.

Shares of DT stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,923,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.67. Dynatrace has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $32.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

