Dynatrace Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DT)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,158 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,471% compared to the typical daily volume of 201 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DT. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Shares of DT traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.06. 1,922,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,038,512. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.51. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $17.05 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dynatrace will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo, Llc sold 3,636,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $87,301,944.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,870,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the third quarter worth approximately $6,266,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,835,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 681.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 94,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It offers Dynatrace, a platform for running an enterprise cloud. The company's products include AppMon, Classic Real User Monitoring, Network Application Monitoring, and Synthetic Classic. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences.

