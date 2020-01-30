Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) Short Interest Up 13.3% in January

Dynex Capital Inc (NYSE:DX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 980,000 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the December 31st total of 864,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 232,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dynex Capital in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 313.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 56.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dynex Capital stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.88. 180,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.10. Dynex Capital has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 178.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DX shares. ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Dynex Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.68.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

