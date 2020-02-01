DZ Bank Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1)

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Boerse (ETR:DB1) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €139.65 ($162.38) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €160.00 ($186.05) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €132.00 ($153.49) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €142.30 ($165.46).

Shares of ETR:DB1 traded down €1.55 ($1.80) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €147.05 ($170.99). 597,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,992. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Deutsche Boerse has a one year low of €108.50 ($126.16) and a one year high of €146.50 ($170.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €143.11 and a 200 day moving average of €137.28.

Deutsche Boerse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Eurex, Xetra, Clearstream, and Market Data + Services. The Eurex segment engages in the electronic trading of European derivatives, commodities, and foreign exchange.

