DZ Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €55.90 ($65.00).

FRE stock opened at €46.13 ($53.63) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €49.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €46.38. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($93.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

