DZ Bank Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for RTL Group (EBR:RTL)

DZ Bank reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RTL Group (EBR:RTL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €45.90 ($53.37) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on RTL Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RTL Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €50.26 ($58.45).

RTL Group has a 52-week low of €59.84 ($69.58) and a 52-week high of €76.02 ($88.40).

About RTL Group

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained