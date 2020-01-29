e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 660,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,794. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.00 million, a PE ratio of 523.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 2.29.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $807,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tpg Growth Ii Advisors, Inc. sold 3,565,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $56,086,101.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,711,089 shares of company stock valued at $58,658,955 over the last 90 days. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth about $8,733,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 192.2% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 651,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 428,277 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $5,814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 479.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 255,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth about $3,583,000. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.70.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

Read More: What is a Call Option?