E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany)’s (EONGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

EONGY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 75,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $11.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that E.ON SE Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

E.ON SE Sponsored ADR (Germany) Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and distributes energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?