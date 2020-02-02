Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will post earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.07 and the lowest is $1.02. Eagle Bancorp reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 34,558 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 266,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EGBN opened at $43.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

