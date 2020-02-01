Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 993,300 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGBN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,904,000 after purchasing an additional 310,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after acquiring an additional 266,149 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,481,000 after purchasing an additional 163,889 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 95,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $2,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.87. 16,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90. Eagle Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.61 million. Research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

