Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 866.7% from the December 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of EBMT opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $15.53 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $144.65 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.55.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $94,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 261.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 20,554.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 35.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

