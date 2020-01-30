Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $44.41. The company had a trading volume of 281,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,764. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.08 and a 52-week high of $60.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $87.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

