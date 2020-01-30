Eagle Eye Solutions Group’s (EYE) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:EYE opened at GBX 216.50 ($2.85) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 180.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 million and a PE ratio of -23.28. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135 ($1.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc is a software as a solution (SaaS) technology company. The Company is engaged in the marketing, validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for the grocery, retail and hospitality industries. The Company’s software platform, Eagle Eye AIR, integrates with all existing point of sale (POS) systems and creates digital offers, rewards and vouchers then delivers them to customers by e-mail, text or through a loyalty application for instant redemption.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?