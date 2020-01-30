Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Announces Earnings Results

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Eagle Financial Services had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter.

OTCMKTS EFSI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.81. 5,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519. Eagle Financial Services has a 1-year low of $29.52 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

About Eagle Financial Services

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

