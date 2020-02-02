Eagle Materials (EXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect Eagle Materials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EXP opened at $91.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $97.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.85.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

