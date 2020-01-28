Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXP. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.85.

NYSE EXP traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $92.42. 3,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.14. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.82, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $66.28 and a 12 month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

In related news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $84,658,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 14,164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 740,042 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,611,000 after purchasing an additional 734,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Eagle Materials by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 554,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,442,000 after purchasing an additional 125,524 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Eagle Materials by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 501,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,140,000 after purchasing an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

