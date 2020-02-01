Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc., formerly known as Basic Earth Science Systems, Inc., is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primary focus is in the Montana and North Dakota portions of the Williston basin. The Company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities lowered Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

ESTE opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.55.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Earthstone Energy news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 168.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com