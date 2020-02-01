Earthstone Energy’s (ESTE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $8.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.00% from the company’s previous close.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

NYSE ESTE opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $7.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The company has a market cap of $322.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.16.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $83,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,159.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 14,252.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 731,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after acquiring an additional 726,897 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. 21.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

