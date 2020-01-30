East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.05 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.57.

Shares of EWBC opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,633 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 420,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 63.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,562,000 after purchasing an additional 686,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,973.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

