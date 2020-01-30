East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $125,023.86 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $47.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.70. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.69 and a 52-week high of $56.09.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,532,000 after buying an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 7.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,897,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,298,000 after acquiring an additional 263,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in East West Bancorp by 63.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,765,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,562,000 after acquiring an additional 686,664 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 622.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 662,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 571,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EWBC. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

