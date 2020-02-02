East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.08

East West Petroleum Corp (CVE:EW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 110000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and a PE ratio of -7.08.

East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.36 million for the quarter.

East West Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 4,079 square kilometres in Romania.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio